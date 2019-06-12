Gun found inside detainee's wheelchair at Baltimore's Central Booking

State correctional services said Wednesday that they are investigating how a loaded gun made its way inside a detainee’s wheelchair and into Baltimore’s jail.

“That’s what the internal investigation will be focusing on, reviewing the screening process conducted,” Gerard Shields, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Service spokesman, said in an email.

Investigators from the agency’s Intelligence Investigative Division received a tip Tuesday morning about a gun at the Central Booking and Intake Facility. They searched the facility and found the loaded 9 mm handgun in the detainee’s wheelchair, Shields said.

The facility was secured. No injuries were reported.

The detainee was at the facility for drug distribution and handgun charges.

Additional charges related to the handgun at the facility are pending. Shields said the suspect’s name is being withheld until charges are filed.

He said previously he could not recall an incident in which a gun was smuggled into a state facility.

