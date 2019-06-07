Man killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting Friday night

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in the Forest Park neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore, city police said.

Officers were called just after 8 p.m. to the 3700 block of W. Forest Park Ave. for a shooting and found the victim.

The man, whose name was not released Friday night, was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Until Friday’s shooting, the city had gone four days without a homicide. So far this year, 129 people have been killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5