Police investigating fatal Saturday night fire in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police arson and homicide units are investigating a deadly Saturday night fire after firefighters found a man’s body.

Baltimore firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of West Lexington Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

At about 11:50 a.m. Sunday, police arrived at the Shipley Hill building after firefighters found a dead man inside.

2500 blk W Lexington St 21223#ShipleyHill@docbullock#BMORESBravest responded to a building fire at 11:16 last night. A civilian was located inside the building and pronounced dead. #BCFDFIB is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/TA71AzyMU8 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 4, 2022

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

