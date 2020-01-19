A man was found inside a vehicle after being shot around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in East Baltimore, police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after officers responded to the 1400 block of Montford Ave. for a report of gunshot wounds to the body.
Police did not have an update on the man’s condition, but homicide detectives were called to investigate due to the extent of his injuries.
Call detectives at 410-396-2100 to provide information, or report a tip anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.