Store employee assaulted in downtown Baltimore robbery Tuesday afternoon, police say

A store employee was assaulted in a jewelry store robbery Tuesday afternoon in downtown Baltimore, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery at 209 E. Baltimore St., the location of NY 47th St. Jewelry Ltd., police said. When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled.

The Baltimore Police Department Citywide Robbery Unit is investigating the incident and is looking for three suspects.

Baltimore Police are asking the public to contact the department with any information about this incident at 410-366-6341.