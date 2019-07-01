Baltimore man convicted of attempted murder after shooting his child's mother in face

A Baltimore man was convicted of attempted first-degree murder Monday in the shooting of his child’s mother in the face in June 2018.

Demetrius Thompson, 24, of Baltimore faces a life sentence plus 28 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and firearms offenses by a Baltimore jury Monday.

Thompson was charged with shooting his child’s mother in the face while she was at a bus stop, severely injuring her in the process.

Police said the woman was walking downtown with another woman to catch a bus from work when a man sneaked up from behind in the first block of Light Street.



Security camera footage proved crucial to the case, the state’s attorney’s office wrote, as it showed the man pull out a gun and shoot the victim in the face.



The woman was rushed to the hospital and survived her injuries. The state’s attorney’s office wrote that she suffered “multiple bone fragments in her skull, broken facial bones, and damaged teeth.”

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.



