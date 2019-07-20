33-year-old man shot in West Baltimore around lunchtime

A 33-year-old man was shot on McCulloh Street near North Avenue around lunchtime Saturday.
Police were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. to investigate a shooting. In the 2200 block of McCulloh Street, officers found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not provide any information on his condition.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2411 or text a tip to 443-902-4824. People can submit information anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.