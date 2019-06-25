Man killed 'using bricks and other objects' after trying to leave scene of crash in West Baltimore, police say

A man was killed by assailants “using bricks and other objects” who followed him after he tried to drive away from a crash with their vehicle in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.

After being dispatched to a disturbance on Whittier Avenue, officers found the man unconscious outside his crashed car about 8:45 p.m. in the rear of the 2300 block of North Pulaski St., police said Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died several hours later.

“He was involved in a crash with another vehicle,” detective Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman, said in an email. “The victim drove away from that scene and the vehicle he struck began to follow him. … Investigators believe several occupants of the second vehicle began to assault the victim using bricks and other objects. These individuals then left the scene before police arrived.”

No further details, such as suspect description or the cause or location of the initial crash, were released.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and any witnesses with information are asked to call 410-396-2100.

