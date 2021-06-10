More officers will be on Fells Point streets this weekend, but greater challenge of weeding out the rowdiness remains

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the neighborhood, called a meeting Thursday of about a dozen business owners to pitch a tentative plan to help. He told them that officers already assigned to the district would be positioned in the popular Broadway Square, around where street brawls and gunfire broke out last weekend. He said additional officers — from each of Baltimore’s other police districts — will be deployed to Fells Point along with a commander. Some officers in the Southeast District will be paid overtime to work late on weekends and help maintain order.