Baltimore Police released a video Monday afternoon of three men who are believed to be tied to the killing of a Catonsville Y youth sports director inside his Franklintown home in November.
The men are seen wearing hooded sweatshirts in the video, which police said was taken near Jordan Taylor’s home on the night he was killed. Police said in the video they are also looking for the driver of a stolen light blue Honda CRV that was seen fleeing the area shortly after the break-in and fatal shooting.
Taylor, 31, was killed during a home invasion around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Colleagues of the youth sports director remembered him as “local celebrity” with the kids at the Y and said he made the world a better place.
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting has climbed to $20,000 from various donors, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Metro Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information can leave tips anonymously at 888-ATF-TIPS or call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.