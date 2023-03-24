Man dies, woman injured in shooting early Friday, Baltimore Police say

One man died and one woman was injured in a shooting in North Baltimore early Friday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Shortly after midnight, Northern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of walk-in shooting victims.

Advertisement

Once there, officers found a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by doctors, and the woman is in stable condition.

Officers learned that the victims were shot while in the 5400 block of York Road, where officers received a call for gunfire shortly before the victims walked into the hospital.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.