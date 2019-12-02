With a smile and breezy greeting to federal agents, Baltimore rapper YGG Tay walked into a federal courtroom Monday to face charges he supplied heroin and cocaine to a West Side drug crew.
“What’s up guys?” the rapper said, nodding at the agents in the room. He was escorted by a U.S. Marshal.
Davante Harrison, his legal name, agreed to be detained for the time being, and he’s due next in court on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested last week at an apartment in Cockeysville and charged with federal drug and gun crimes.
In charging documents, agents wrote that they arrested Harrison with nearly $9,300 in cash on him and a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine. They searched his rental car and allegedly found 3.2 grams of heroin and 8 grams of an unknown white powder.
As YGG Tay, Harrison has become one of Baltimore’s most popular rappers. His music videos have been watched millions of times online. Agents cited lyrics from his 2016 YouTube rap video “Errday" in the charging documents.
Last year, federal prosecutors told a judge the rapper had offered to pay a bounty of $20,000 for the murder of a police informant. They did not, however, charge him with a crime or explain their reasons for the accusation. Harrison maintained his innocence.
Now they have accused Harrison of supplying drugs to the murderous West Baltimore drug crew “Trained To Go.” Last year, a federal jury found the members of the crew dealt large amounts of heroin around Sandtown-Winchester and murdered nine people. The brothers who led the gang were both sentenced to life in federal prison.
On Monday, Harrison did not address the judge. His hearing lasted a few minutes.