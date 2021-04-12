Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Baltimore home

Baltimore Police are questioning a suspect after a woman was found stabbed to death in her home.
Around noon Monday, police received reports that a woman had been stabbed in her house. Firefighters and police officers in the Southwest District arrived at the home on the 4400 block of Manorview Road in the city’s Uplands neighborhood. Medics found the victim with stab wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police did not identify the woman or provide her age or any information about the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken the lead in the investigation.
Anyone with information about this murder investigation is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.
Since April 4, 13 people have been killed and an additional 17 have been injured in a violent nine days that have Baltimore now outpacing last year’s homicide rate.