35-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police responding to reports of a shooting say they instead found a woman had been stabbed to death in Southeast Baltimore early Monday afternoon
Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Comet St. in the Pleasant View Gardens neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman, 35, suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Officers canvassed Aisquith and Comet Street trying to gather more information about the killing.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.