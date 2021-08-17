Woman dies after being shot in Southwest Baltimore Monday night, police say

Baltimore police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s southwest side Monday night, police said.
At approximately 10:08 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were called to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in the Morrell Park neighborhood for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found Sherry Birmingham, 48, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Birmingham was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.
Additionally, police identified six other recent homicide victims.
Brian Christopher Palmer, 26, and Darrin Tyrell Stewart, 33, were killed on Aug. 5 in the 4300 block of Flowerton Rd. Three days later, Jermaine Dixon, 41, was killed in the 350 block of Springdale Ave.
Killings continued days later when Bernard Knotts, 26, was killed on Aug. 10 in the 4200 block of Thayer Ct.
Then in separate incidents on Aug. 11, Santiago Loyal was killed in the 1200 block of Cliftview Ave. and Williams Smith, 38, was killed in the 3500 block of W. Belvedere Ave.
There have been 212 homicides in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 205 at this point in 2020, according to Baltimore police homicide data.