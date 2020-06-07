One woman found dead, another wounded near East Baltimore railroad tracks

Baltimore Police detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near railroad tracks in East Baltimore on Saturday.
The Hispanic woman’s body was found around 8:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Lombard Street in the Bayview area.
While police were investigating in the area, another woman suffering from stab wounds approached officers. She was taken to a hospital.
Police believe the injuries to the two women are related, but they did not provide further information Saturday night.