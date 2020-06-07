xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

One woman found dead, another wounded near East Baltimore railroad tracks

Pamela Wood
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 06, 2020 10:53 PM

Baltimore Police detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near railroad tracks in East Baltimore on Saturday.

The Hispanic woman’s body was found around 8:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of East Lombard Street in the Bayview area.

Advertisement

While police were investigating in the area, another woman suffering from stab wounds approached officers. She was taken to a hospital.

Police believe the injuries to the two women are related, but they did not provide further information Saturday night.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement