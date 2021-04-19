Woman fatally shot in overnight North Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police are investigating an overnight shooting that led to the death of a 27-year-old woman following a violent weekend in the city, officials said.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Woodbourne Ave. in the Mid-Govans neighborhood of North Baltimore to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen, police said.
Medics took the woman to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.
The shooting occurred hours after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Loch Raven neighborhood, in Northeast Baltimore.
A total of three people were killed and seven others were injured — including a 5-year-old — over the weekend in the city.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.