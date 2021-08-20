A woman was shot to death in Brooklyn overnight, and three men were injured in shootings, Baltimore police say

A woman was shot to death Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood and police said they are questioning a man who was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
At approximately 1:14 a.m., Baltimore police patrolling the area heard gunshots in the 3800 block of S. Hanover St. When officers arrived, they found Shaketa Causey, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds and a 26-year-old man who was shot in his leg, police said Friday.
Causey was taken to shock trauma where doctor’s tried to keep her alive. She later died, police said.
The man was released from the hospital after treatment and is being questioned by homicide detectives. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Additionally, police responded to another shooting just over 20 minutes earlier.
At approximately 12:50 a.m., Baltimore police arrived at the 1600 block of Roundhill Rd. and found a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Detectives have not identified a suspect, police said.
Then, at 2:43 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the 2000 block of Homewood Ave. Police said he had been shot in the thigh and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police also identified two homicide victims from Tuesday. Colin Perry, 32, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of W. Pratt St., while Jason McNair, 45, was also fatally shot while in the 1400 block of Aisquith St.
So far this year 216 people have been killed, compared to 207 at the same time a year ago.