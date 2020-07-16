40-year-old woman remains unconscious after hit-and-run near Johns Hopkins Hospital last week

Baltimore Police said a 40-year-old woman has not regained consciousness after being struck during a hit-and-run near Johns Hopkins Hospital last week.
Police said Shannon Shepherd was in the 2000 block of Orleans St. around 11:25 p.m. July 7 when she was struck by a car near the intersection of Chester Street.
Shepherd was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries, police said. She has yet to regain consciousness, police said. Because of the scale of her injuries, police said, the CRASH Team is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or to dial 911.