Police say a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the head Sunday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore has died.
Jacqelin Burley died Sunday after she was shot in the 1500 block of May Ct. in the city’s Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood, the department wrote in a news release Monday.
Officers had been called to the area for a report of a shooting at 3:52 p.m. Sunday and found Burley shot in the head and torso, police said. She was taken to the hospital, but ultimately died from her injuries, police said.
The shooting was one of four Baltimore police responded to over a 24-hour period starting early Sunday.
At 3:52 a.m. Sunday, Northwest District officers located a woman at a hospital who had been shot in the arm. She was in stable condition.
The department wrote the woman was shot in the 4000 block of North Rogers Ave.
At 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Central District officers found a 26-year-old man at a local hospital who had been shot in the inner thigh.
Police wrote the man was “very uncooperative and refused to give information” when interviewed by officers. The department did not give any other details.
At 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers from the Northwest District were called to the 400 block of Rosecrest Ave. in the city’s Glen neighborhood for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, police found a 24-year-old man bullet wounds to his body. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, police wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466. Those who would like to leave tips anonymously about any of the incidents can call 1-866-7Lockup.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.