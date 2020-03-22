70-year-old woman assaulted in Baltimore’s Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood, police say

Baltimore police say a 70-year-old woman was assaulted in the city’s Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood Saturday night.
The woman was attacked by a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s around 11:15 p.m. while in the area of the 1300 block of St. Paul St., police spokesman Detective James Moses wrote in an email.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be released later today, Moses said.
The man is described as a “light skinned black male” with a beard who was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, a green skull cap and dark pants.