Baltimore police to release body camera footage from officer’s fifth fatal shooting

Baltimore Police will release body camera footage from a fatal shooting last week in East Baltimore that involved an officer who has been involved in four previous fatal shootings.
Police have not released the officer’s name or the name of the victim in the week since the March 30 shooting, but The Sun reported last week that Sgt. Joe Wiczulis was one of the officers who fired and killed 38-year-old Etonne Tanyzmore.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that officers in the area of the 1800 block of N. Chester St. responded to a ShotSpotter alert and encountered an armed man who "at that time, we believe, had been firing that weapon in this block,” Harrison said.
“This all stems from an argument that turned bad when one person was shot," Harrison said at a brief news conference at the East Baltimore scene hours after the shooting. “The subject who has expired was running down the street firing at that group who we believe shot that [initial] black male subject."
Attorney Ivan Bates said he represents a relative of the two victims who says she was watching from an upstairs window. She told Bates the man who was hurt in the initial shooting, and the man killed by police, are cousins and were trying to get away from the other group when the officer opened fire.
“From what I’m understanding, the police see people running, hear shots and they just start shooting. But they shoot at the person running in the house," Bates said. Tanzymore was shielding the relative’s 16-year-old daughter from gunfire when he was shot in the vestibule, the woman told Bates.
Another witness who is not a relative and who spoke to The Sun on Monday night at the scene said she saw a man run up to the initial victim to tend to him when two police officers arrived.
“He just panicked and started running,” said the woman, who asked that her name not be used due to safety concerns. She said officers chased the man from the street to the doorway of a nearby rowhome and said a female was in the doorway as well.
Wiczulis is assigned to the District Action Teams, and fatally shot people in 2010, 2013 and 2016, the latter in which two people were killed. Prosecutors cleared him and the other officers involved in those shootings of criminal wrongdoing.
“He’s an outstanding officer who has been assigned to some of the most dangerous areas in Baltimore City, and every one of his shootings have been justified and have been reviewed extensively by the Baltimore city State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Michael Davey, an attorney who works with the police union. “He’s an active officer who gets involved in fighting crime, and these things happen.”
The police department also performs “after-action” reviews on officer-involved shootings. In the past, the reviews began after police received a declination letter from prosecutors, but Harrison revised the policy for the reviews to happen within 30 days of the incident “to ensure a step-by-step investigative look at the incident” and provide recommendations for “corrective measures.”