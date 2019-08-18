Man found fatally shot on Whittmore Avenue in West Baltimore’s Evergreen Lawn neighborhood

Baltimore Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man dead.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Whittmore Ave., in the Evergreen Lawn neighborhood of West Baltimore, after receiving a SpotShotter alert at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, according to a department press release. They found a still-unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The man died soon after being transported to Shock Trauma.
Homicide detectives encourage those with information to call them at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.