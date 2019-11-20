xml:space="preserve">
Robert Hur, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said Wednesday that former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will turn herself in and appear in court Thursday to face corruption and tax evasion charges.
Robert Hur, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said Wednesday that former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will turn herself in and appear in court Thursday to face corruption and tax evasion charges.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to surrender to U.S. Marshals and appear in federal court in Baltimore Thursday afternoon to face charges of fraud and tax evasion.

The hearing tomorrow will bring Pugh’s first courtroom appearance in a criminal case that federal prosecutors have been quietly and methodically building for years.

Her initial appearance is a formality; Pugh will be told of the 11 criminal counts against her, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tax evasion.

In an indictment unsealed early Wednesday, federal prosecutors accuse Pugh of defrauding local businesses and nonprofit organizations with nearly $800,000 in sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to get rich, promote her political career, and illegally fund her campaign for mayor.

On Thursday, Pugh could enter a plea. Two other people charged in the “Healthy Holly” scandal have already pleaded guilty in federal court.

(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The 11 charges against Pugh carry a sentence of as much as 175 years in prison. Prosecutors, however, routinely agree to a reduced prison term if criminal defendants cooperate and plead guilty.

The most serious charges against Pugh amount to felony crimes.

Pugh’s former police commissioner, Darryl De Sousa, pleaded guilty in the same federal court last year to three misdemeanor counts of failing to file federal tax returns. De Sousa was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

