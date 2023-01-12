Indictments accuse Baltimore men of leading West Virginia drug rings

Two Baltimore men are accused of leading drug trafficking organizations that supplied fentanyl and other illicit substances to West Virginia, federal prosecutors said in a news release, blaming the groups for a spike in overdoses in the state.

The Justice Department said in the release that Baltimore residents Kentrel Anthony Rollins, 30, and Sean Jarred Davis, 31, were leaders of separate drug trafficking organizations that had been “dismantled” by two indictments unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the fentanyl distributed by the groups had “high levels of purity” and “a purple tint to distinguish it from drugs sold by competitors.”

In one indictment charging 12 people, including Rollins and three people from Baltimore County, prosecutors allege that Rollins led a fentanyl distribution operation in Hampshire County, West Virginia, from 2020 to 2021. The operation also involved heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as the trading of guns for drugs, according to the news release.

The other indictment, naming Davis and 21 others, including Gary Weldon, 35, of Baltimore, and Elrico Karon Scaf, 23, of Ellicott City, alleges that Davis led a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin in Hampshire County from 2021 to this month.

Neither indictment specifies how Rollins and Davis led the rings, or how the organizations operated.

None of the defendants had attorneys listed in court records Wednesday night.

In a statement, William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, blamed Baltimore for the flow of fentanyl, which he deemed “the number one threat to public safety in the region,” into West Virginia.