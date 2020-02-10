Baltimore police say a man died Monday afternoon after he was shot in the area of the Poe Homes public housing complex in the city’s Poppleton neighborhood.
The department wrote in a news release that officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of W. Lexington St. for a report of a shooting at 1:06 p.m., and found a man who’d been shot in the upper body.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police wrote.
Police did not identify the victim nor a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.