Man dies from gunshot wounds to head and torso in West Baltimore on Tuesday night

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore, Baltimore Police wrote on Facebook.
At approximately 8:57 p.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Rayner Ave. for a report of a shooting.
Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police reported two shootings earlier Tuesday.
At approximately 4:29 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2200 block of Perring Manor Road for a report of a shooting.
Officers located a 20 year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a 26 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Northeast District Shooting detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
At approximately 8:09 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 3100 block of W. North Ave. for a report of a shooting.
They located a 25 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 19 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Southwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.