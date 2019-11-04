A man was mortally wounded Monday afternoon by a shooting outside a mini market in West Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said ShotSpotter detected 10 rounds just before 2 p.m. in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound and transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Forensic investigators took photos and collected evidence in paper bags around at least 15 evidence markers.
The scene at North Carey and Laurens streets was around the corner from two metro stations: Upton and Avenue Market. The shooting closed down one block but police roped off the area so people could keep going in and out of the corner store, Laurens Mini Market.
A store employee said he arrived after the shooting and didn’t know anything. He declined to comment further.
Several people approached police to ask if the victim survived and then walked into the store to keep warm. Many of them stood in the doorway, taking drags of a cigarette while watching police investigate.
This story will be updated.