Woman shot in West Baltimore; taken to Shock Trauma

McKenna Oxenden
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 18, 2019 | 11:46 AM
A woman was shot in the 4900 block of Parkton Ct. in West Baltimore. (McKenna Oxenden / Baltimore Sun) (McKenna Oxenden)

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in West Baltimore.

Detectives said a woman was shot in the 4900 block of Parkton Ct. She was transported to Shock Trauma and her condition is unknown.

Around 10 a.m. detectives were investigating a scene riddled with evidence markers by two cars with a large pool of dried blood nearby. A small red bike was left abandoned off to the side.

About an hour later, the fire department arrived to spray clean the crime scene on the shady, tree-lined street.

Residents in the area said the neighborhood is usually quiet and calm — not even children make noise outside, one woman said.

This story will be updated.

