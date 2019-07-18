Woman shot in West Baltimore; taken to Shock Trauma

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in West Baltimore.
Detectives said a woman was shot in the 4900 block of Parkton Ct. She was transported to Shock Trauma and her condition is unknown.
Around 10 a.m. detectives were investigating a scene riddled with evidence markers by two cars with a large pool of dried blood nearby. A small red bike was left abandoned off to the side.
About an hour later, the fire department arrived to spray clean the crime scene on the shady, tree-lined street.
Residents in the area said the neighborhood is usually quiet and calm — not even children make noise outside, one woman said.
This story will be updated.