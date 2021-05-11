Police: 3 women, 1 man injured in West Baltimore quadruple shooting

Police say that three women and a man were shot Tuesday in the area of the Poe Homes public housing complex in West Baltimore.
In a news release, authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Lexington St. at around 1:05 p.m. and first found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.
Officers later found a 28-year-old woman and another woman of unknown age who had walked into separate hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds. Additionally, a 19-year-old man who had also been shot was found in a nearby residence, police said.
All four victims are being treated for their injuries at the hospital, which police said are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say they are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2477.
It’s one of four shootings Baltimore police say occurred since Monday.
Police said a 36-year-old man walked into an area hospital after being shot twice in the upper body. Northern District officers responded to the report of the walk-in shooting victim at 11:34 p.m. Monday but do not have any information as to where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455.
In addition, a 43-year-old man died after police say he was shot in the city’s Pigtown neighborhood Monday and another 22-year-old man was being treated for injuries after he was found shot in the Johnston Square neighborhood.
Police wrote in a release that officers are also investigating a shooting in the city’s Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The department wrote that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of N. Fulton Ave. at around 2:58 p.m. and found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot in her right knee.
She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover from her injury.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2477.
People with knowledge of any of the above shootings who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-756-2587.