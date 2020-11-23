Man killed in West Baltimore, bringing city to 300 homicides for sixth straight year

A man found suffering from several stabbing wounds in West Baltimore early Monday morning later died at a hospital — bringing the city to the grim benchmark of 300 killings for the sixth straight year.
Around 7:44 a.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Burleith Ave. in the Burleith-Leighton neighborhood to investigate a stabbing, police said. Officers responded to the location and found a 44-year-old man suffering form several stab wounds. The man was taken to Saini Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.
A short time later, a suspect identified as a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. Police said the suspect and the victim are related, but did not provide the suspect’s name. Detectives said the two got into an altercation at the victim’s home, police said.
The 300-homicide mark — and violence in general — has been a pervasive problem for Baltimore’s political, civic and law enforcement leaders. The pace of homicides is slightly improved over last year but still far higher than the city routinely recorded a decade ago.
Monday’s killing comes off the heels of a string of weekend shootings in Baltimore from the previous weekend.
On Saturday, four people were shot, three of whom were killed. The next day, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in West Baltimore and later on that night, an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.