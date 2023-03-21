Man shot, killed Tuesday afternoon in West Baltimore, police say

A 33-year-old was declared dead after being shot in West Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2100 block of Edmondson Avenue in the Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood at about 2:51 p.m., police said in a news release. The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police believe the 33-year-old was “engaged in a verbal argument” with a suspect before the shooting.

Those with information on the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.