An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in West Baltimore on Sunday night.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 1400 block of Mountmor Court at 8:40 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found an 18-year-old man who’d been shot in the head. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police have identified neither the victim nor a suspect. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.