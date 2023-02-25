Man dies after Friday night shooting in West Baltimore

Baltimore Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Friday night at about 10 p.m. on the 700 block of Ashburton Street. While investigating the area they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds on the 2500 block of Harlem Avenue.

The victim was seated in an SUV that had stuck several vehicles on the West Baltimore block, according to Det. Donny Moses.

The man was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.