Woman found dead during wellness check in Essex, Baltimore County police say

A 33-year-old woman was found dead after Baltimore County Police were summoned for a wellness check, the department said.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the first block of Windjammer Court in Essex, a news release says.

Bradyna Henson was found dead with obvious signs of trauma, police said. The release didn’t indicate where her body was found.

Homicide detectives are asking everyone who has information on Henson’s death to call 410-307-2020 or through the Baltimore County Police iWATCH program. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers.