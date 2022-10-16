Two people killed, three injured in separate weekend shootings in Baltimore

Two men were killed in separate shootings in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived about 7:55 p.m. to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in Milllhill, where they found a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Nearly three hours later, officers arrived about 10:50 p.m. at South Monastery Avenue in Allendale for a reported shooting. A man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to the Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately identify the man.

On Friday, an unidentified man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Northwest District patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived in the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue in Arlington shortly after 8:00 p.m. They found a man suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital.

Northwest District Shooting detectives took control of the investigation into the incident, police said.

Then, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers were patrolling the Harford Road area when they heard gunfire coming from the 800 block of Harford Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right leg. A second, 42-year-old victim was located in the 900 block of Harford Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastern District Shooting detectives took control over the investigation into the investigation, police said.

Homicide investigators ask anyone with information about the fatal shootings in Southwest Baltimore to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous call to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Individuals can also anonymously send tips by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466. Eastern District Shooting detectives can be reached at 410-396-2433.