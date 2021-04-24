After sanitation workers gunned down, two more people shot Friday night in Baltimore, police say

Two people were killed and two more shot during a violent Friday night in Baltimore marked by the shootings — one fatal — of two city sanitation workers, police say.
After the mayor and the police commissioner showed up to the scene where two city employees were gunned down in North Baltimore, an unidentified male was shot to death and a woman was shot — the latest gun violence victims, police said.
One of the sanitation workers, a 37-year-old man, died. The other, a 38-year-old man, was in critical condition Friday night, according to police.
Officers were summoned to the area of York Road and East Cold Spring Lane around 7:25 p.m. Friday, police said. That’s when they found the city workers who’d been shot.
Police said both men were taken to a hospital, where the 37-year-old died shortly after arriving. Homicide detectives are investigating.
About 20 minutes later, officers assigned to the Northwest District station responded to calls about a shooting in the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard.
Near the border of the city’s Garwyn Oaks and Hanlon-Longwoood neighborhoods, police said they found a 35-year-old woman who’d been shot in the buttocks.
Police said she was taken to a hospital, as shooting detectives assumed the investigation.
Around 11:14 p.m., police said they got a call about another shooting. Officers responded to the 3600 block of West Forest Park Avenue — about a quarter of a mile away from where the woman was shot.
Officer found an unidentified male who’d been shot, police said. He was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he died, prompting homicide detectives to assume the investigation.
Latest Crime
Police encouraged anyone with information to call investigators directly or to dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers, where people can leave anonymous tips.