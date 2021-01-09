Man shot in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon; second shooting of weekend, police say

A man was shot in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon, marking the second shooting reported by Baltimore police over the weekend.
Northeast District patrol officers were summoned around 3:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Cochran Ave. for reports of a shooting, police said.
At the scene in Baltimore’s Woodbridge Heights neighborhood, police said they found a man who had been shot in the hip.
Emergency medical technicians took the man to a hospital, police said. The department did not describe his condition.
A preliminary investigation by police found that the man was walking in the 5600 block of Purdue Ave. when someone shot him. Police said the man ran about 1/10th of a mile to Cochran Avenue, where someone called for help.
Police urge anyone with information to call detectives with the Northeast District Station at 410-396-2444 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, ring up Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-8666-7LOCKUP.
The shooting Saturday followed another episode of gun violence less than 24 hours earlier and about three miles to the south.
Police said someone was shot in the city’s East Baltimore Midway neighborhood Friday night.
Officers with the department’s Eastern District were patrolling the area when around 10:05 p.m. they heard gunshots, police said. The patrol officers followed the sound of gunfire to the 2300 block of Aisquith St.
There, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs and stomach. Police said the man was alert and responsible.
Police said emergency responders rushed the man to a hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.
Eastern District detectives are investigating the shooting. The police department urges anyone with information to call the investigators at 410-396-2433. Anyone wishes to remain anonymous can leave a tip by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.