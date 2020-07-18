Two killed, four others injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

Two people were killed and four others were injured, including a 16-year-old boy, in shootings across Baltimore overnight, city police said Saturday morning.
The latest killing occurred just after 2 a.m. in the area of Jonquil and Lewiston avenues in Northwest Baltimore. Police said a woman was shot in the head and neck and taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Police did not identify the woman Saturday morning.
About half an hour earlier, at 1:34 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore where a 21-year-old woman has been shot in the eye.
About ten minutes later, police said investigators learned of another victim from the same incident. Police said a 32-year-old man had been shot in the chest had walked into an area hospital for treatment.
Police did not provide the condition of either victim on Saturday morning.
Earlier in the evening, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder in the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue, just off North Avenue in the Penn North neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital.
Police said Saturday morning that investigators have not yet located the shooting scene.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, police said another man was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of North Lakewood Avenue in the McElderry Park, neighborhood in East Baltimore. He was not identified Saturday.
Another man, 22-years-old, was shot in the hand in a separate shooting around 8 p.m. Police said officers from the Eastern District located the victim at a local hospital but did not identify where the man was shot.
Latest Crime
Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.