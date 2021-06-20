Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester extends violent week in Baltimore

Father’s Day weekend has been marred by gun violence in Baltimore, with eight people shot — two of them fatally.
In the latest incident, police on patrol in the city’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood around 10:25 p.m. Saturday heard gunshots and then found three people injured.
They located a 44 year-old man, a 27 year-old man and a 25 year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Calhoun St. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment.
“Due to the severity of injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation,” police said in a news release.
This past week, 13 people have been shot and killed, and more than two dozen others have been injured by gunfire.
Midday on Wednesday, six people were shot, one fatally, when a gunman open fired on a block in the city’s Penrose neighborhood.
Baltimore police officers responded to the weekend’s first homicide at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, when detectives investigating reported gunfire found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of W. Lanvale St. in the Harlem Park neighborhood.
He was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after he was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
In the weekend’s other homicide, police were led around 9:51 p.m. Friday to the 5500 block of Frederick Ave. near Baltimore National Cemetery in Southwest Baltimore, where they found a man who had been shot several times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Three other people were shot in separate incidents just 10 minutes apart early Saturday.
At 2:35 a.m., police arrived at the 5200 block of Leith Road in New Northwood in North Baltimore and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the back and a 29-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet on her thigh.
Minutes earlier, a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1000 block of Bethune Road in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood, police said.
All three survived the shootings, police said.
So far this year, 158 people have been killed in Baltimore, and 323 others have been shot and injured, according to police data.
Latest Crime
Baltimore Sun reporter Taylor DeVille and editor John Holland contributed to this article.