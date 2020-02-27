Baltimore Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot in West Baltimore on Wednesday night and immediately taken into surgery for her injuries.
Authorities said they were called to the 1600 block of W. North Ave. in the Penn North neighborhood around 6 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived, police said, they found the woman shot in her neck and chest. She was transported to an area hospital and taken into surgery. Police did not name the woman or the hospital or disclose her condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting because of the severity of the woman’s injuries.