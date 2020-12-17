Baltimore Police: Three overnight shootings leave two men seriously injured, another rushed into surgery

Three men were shot within 2½ hours late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, including two who were left in serious condition, the Baltimore Police said.
At approximately 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, Northeast District officers responded to the 5300 block of Eastbury Ave. in Frankford for a shooting, police said in a news release.
Officers located a 20-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.
Northeast District detectives are investigating the incident and have yet to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Eastern District officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at an undisclosed address, police said in a later news release.
Officers located a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the right hip. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately rushed to surgery, the release said
Eastern District detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2433.
At approximately 12:27 a.m., Southwest District officers responded to the 3700 block of Wilkens Ave. in Irvington for a shooting.
Officers located a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the face, the second news release said. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
The victim told officers he was in the unit block of College Avenue when he was shot, but managed to make it to his home on Wilkens Avenue.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488.
Latest Crime
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous with tips on any of the shootings can call the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7lockup.