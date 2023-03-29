Man fatally shot Wednesday in West Baltimore, another wounded by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A 42-year-old man died after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Midtown-Edmondson, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Pulaski Street in West Baltimore at about 5:10 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. There, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Advertisement

A 72-year-old man was injured earlier Wednesday afternoon in a separate shooting in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers found the man while responding to a shooting call on the 1000 block of Lyndhurst Street in Edmondson Village at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and hand, and was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488.