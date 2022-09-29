Baltimore Police: Two teens injured in Wednesday night shooting

Two teens were injured in a shooting Wednesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6000 block of Moravia Road in the Pulaski Industrial Area at about 9:45 p.m., according to a news release. Police found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his leg and a 15-year-old who was shot in the buttocks. Both teens were taken to hospitals by ambulances.

Anyone that has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410)-396-2444.