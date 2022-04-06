Three people shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in Baltimore on Wednesday, police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents in Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.

Baltimore Police said patrol officers heard gunfire and saw people running away from the 1400 block of North Luzerne Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. When officers got to the scene in the Berea neighborhood, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

Advertisement

He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died shortly after arrival, police said.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

At about 2:30 p.m., Southern District officers were called to the 2600 block of Huron Street for a shooting.

Advertisement

Once in the Mount Winans neighborhood, police found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg. A 42-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds was also found in the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

[ Woman shot dead inside West Baltimore home Tuesday night ]