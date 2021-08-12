One man shot and killed, another injured in separate incidents in Baltimore on Wednesday

Two men were injured, one fatally, in separate shootings Wednesday night, police said.
Baltimore Police said that just after 7:45 p.m. they were called to the 1200 block of Cliftview Ave. in East Baltimore Midway for a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived, police said, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Shortly before the fatal East Baltimore shooting, officers were called to South Baltimore to the 2700 block of Spelman Road in Cherry Hill for a shooting.
Police said they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities did not provide his condition.