One person killed, another injured in separate shootings Wednesday night in Baltimore

One man was killed and another was injured in separate shootings Wednesday night in Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said that just before 10 p.m. they were called to the 3800 block of W. Franklin St. for a shooting.
When officers arrived in Southwest Baltimore’s Allendale neighborhood they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.
Police said a 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot. Detectives have yet to locate a crime scene.