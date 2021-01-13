22-year-old man shot to death inside car in Northwest Baltimore; three others injured in separate shootings, police say

A 22-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore and three other men were injured in separate shootings, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 3900 block of Pinkney Road just before 1:45 p.m. to investigate an unresponsive individual.
When they arrived in the Glen neighborhood, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man died at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
A few hours later, officers were called to the West Forest Park neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers said they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said, but they did not provide his condition.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Central Park Heights in Northwest Baltimore for reports of gunfire in the area.
Upon arriving in the 3500 block of W. Garrison Ave., they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both men were transported to area hospitals, said police, who did not provide their conditions.