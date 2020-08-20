Baltimore Police: Three people shot in separate incidents Wednesday night

Three people were shot in separate incidents across Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to Southwest Baltimore for a shooting around 8:35 p.m.
When officers arrived in the 100 block of N. Monastery Ave. in Allendale they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the back.
The woman was transported to an area hospital where her condition is unknown, police said.
Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 p.m., Southern District officers were called for a shooting in the 3600 block of Potee St.
Officers said they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital.
Police said they were called to the Harlem Park neighborhood at 10:18 p.m. for a shooting.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the back in the 300 block of Bruce St., police said.
The man was transported to an area hospital.