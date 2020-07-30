Baltimore Police: Two people shot, one fatally, in shootings across city Wednesday night

Baltimore Police said two people were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings across the city Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to the 3800 block of Potee St. for a shooting around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived in Brooklyn in South Baltimore, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a hospital, police said, where he later died.
About a half-hour earlier, shortly before 9 p.m., police were called to Carrollton Ridge in Southwest Baltimore for another shooting.
Police said they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Wilkens Ave. The woman was transported to a hospital, they said. Her condition was not specified.
Detectives discovered the woman was shot in the 600 block of S. Smallwood St.